On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.58 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,801.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 60 points, or 0.2%, to 31,068.69.

The Nasdaq composite added 36 points, or 0.3%, to 13,072.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 36.95 points, or 1.8%, to 2,127.96, a record high.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 23.49 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 29.28 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 129.54 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.30 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 45.12 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 462.21 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 184.15 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 153.10 points, or 7.8%.