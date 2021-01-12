On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 1.58 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,801.19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 60 points, or 0.2%, to 31,068.69.
The Nasdaq composite added 36 points, or 0.3%, to 13,072.43.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 36.95 points, or 1.8%, to 2,127.96, a record high.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 23.49 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is down 29.28 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 129.54 points, or 1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 36.30 points, or 1.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 45.12 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is up 462.21 points, or 1.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 184.15 points, or 1.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 153.10 points, or 7.8%.
