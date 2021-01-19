Markets have been rising on enthusiasm about a coming economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and expectations that Washington will soon try to deliver another round of economic stimulus.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 30.66 points, or 0.8%, to 3,798.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 116.26 points, or 0.4%, to 30,930.52.

The Nasdaq composite gained 198.68 points, or 1.5%, to 13,197.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 27.94 points, or 1.3%, to 2,151.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 42.84 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 324.04 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 308.90 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 176.28 points, or 8.9%.