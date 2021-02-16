On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 2.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,932.59.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.35 points, or 0.2%, to 31,522.75.
The Nasdaq fell 47.97 points, or 0.3%, to 14,047.50.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.47 points, or 0.7%, to 2,272.89.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 176.52 points, or 4.7%.
The Dow is up 916.27 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,159.22 points, or 9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 298.04 points, or 15.1%.
