On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 31.53 points, or 0.8%, to 3,870.29.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.99 points, or 0.5%, to 31,391.52.
The Nasdaq fell 230.04 points, or 1.7%, to 13,358.79.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 43.81 points, or 1.9% to 2,231.51.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 59.14 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is up 459.15 points, or 1.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 166.44 points, or 1.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 30.46 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 114.22 points, or 3%.
The Dow is up 785.04 points, or 2.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 470.51 points, or 3.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 256.65 points, or 13%.
