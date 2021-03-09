On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 54.09 points, or 1.4%, to 3,875.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.30 points, or 0.1%, to 31,832.74.

The Nasdaq rose 464.66 points, or 3.7%, to 13,073.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 42.07 points, or 1.9% to 2,245.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 33.50 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 336.44 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 153.68 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 52.85 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 119.37 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 1,226.26 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is up 185.54 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 270.20 points, or 13.7%.