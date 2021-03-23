The drop in bond yields hurt banks because it means lower interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.07 points, or 0.8%, to 3,910.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.05 points, or 0.9%, to 32,423.15.

The Nasdaq fell 149.85 points, or 1.1%, to 13,227.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 81.16 points, or 3.6% to 2,185.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.58 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 204.82 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 12.46 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 101.86 points, or 4.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 154.45 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 1,816.67 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 339.42 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 210.83 points, or 10.7.%.