On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.60 points, or 0.3%, to 4,141.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.13 points, or 0.2%, to 33,677.27.

The Nasdaq rose 146.10 points, or 1.1%, to 13,996.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.86 points, or 0.2% to 2,228.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 12.79 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 123.33 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 95.91 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.55 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 385.52 points, or 10.3%.

The Dow is up 3,070.79 points, or 10%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,107.82 points, or 8.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 254.07 points, or 12.9%.