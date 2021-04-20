On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 28.32 points, or 0.7%, to 4,134.94.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256.33 points, or 0.8%, to 33,821.30.
The Nasdaq fell 128.50 points, or 0.9%, to 13,786.27.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 43.79 points, or 2% to 2,188.21.
For the week
The S&P 500 is down 50.53 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is down 379.37 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 266.07 points, or 1.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 74.46 points, or 3.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 378.87 points, or 10.1%.
The Dow is up 3,214.82 points, or 10.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 897.99 points, or 7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 213.36 points, or 10.8%.