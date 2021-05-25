On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 8.92 points, or 0.2%, to 4,188.13.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.52 points, or 0.2%, to 34,312.46.
The Nasdaq fell 4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,657.17.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.59 points, or 1%, to 2,205.75.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 32.27 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 104.62 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 186.18 points, or 1.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 9.52 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 432.06 points, or 11.5%.
The Dow is up 3,705.98 points, or 12.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 768.89 points, or 6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 230.90 points, or 11.7%.