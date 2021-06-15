On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 8.56 points, or 0.2%, to 4,246.59.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.42 points, or 0.3%, to 34,299.33.
The Nasdaq fell 101.29 points, or 0.7%, to 14,072.86.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.07 points, or 0.3%, to 2,320.07.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 0.85 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Dow is down 180.27 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 3.43 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 15.74 points, or 0.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 490.52 points, or 13.1%.
The Dow is up 3,692.85 points, or 12.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,184.58 points, or 9.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 345.22 points, or 17.5%.