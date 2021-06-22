On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 21.65 points, or 0.5%, to 4,246.44.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.61 points, or 0.2%, to 33,945.58.
The Nasdaq rose 111.79 points, or 0.8%, to 14,253.27.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.85 points, or 0.4%, to 2,295.95.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 79.99 points, or 1.9%.
The Dow is up 655.50 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 222.89 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 58.20 points, or 2.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 490.37 points, or 13.1%.
The Dow is up 3,339.10 points, or 10.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,364.99 points, or 10.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 321.09 points, or 16.3%.