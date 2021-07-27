On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 20.84 points, or 0.5%, to 4,401.46.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.79 points, or 0.2%, to 35,058.52.
The Nasdaq fell 180.14 points, or 1.2%, to 14,660.58.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.09 points, or 1.1%, to 2,191.83.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 10.33 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is down 3.03 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 176.42 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 17.82 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 645.39 points, or 17.2%.
The Dow is up 4,452.04 points, or 14.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,772.29 points, or 13.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 216.98 points, or 11%.