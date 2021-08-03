On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 35.99 points, or 0.8%, to 4,423.15.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 278.24 points, or 0.8%, to 35,116.40.
The Nasdaq rose 80.23 points, or 0.5%, to 14,761.29.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.09 points, or 0.4%, to 2,223.58.
For the week :
The S&P 500 is up 27.89 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is up 180.93 .points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 88.62 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 2.67 points, or 0.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 667.08 points, or 17.8%.
The Dow is up 4,509.92 points, or 14.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,873.01 points, or 14.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 248.73 points, or 12.6%.