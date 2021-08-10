Food distributor Sysco surged after reporting results that were much better than analysts were expecting. Kansas City Southern jumped after Canadian Pacific raised its offer for the railroad operator, reigniting a bidding war with Canadian National.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 4.40 points, or 0.1%, to 4,436.75.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.82 points, or 0.5%, to 35,264.67.
The Nasdaq fell 72.09 points, or 0.5%, to 14,788.09.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.55 points, or 0.2%, to 2,239.36.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 0.23 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Dow is up 56.16 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 47.67 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 8.40 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 680.68 points, or 18.1%.
The Dow is up 4,658.19 points, or 15.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,899.81 points, or 14.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 264.51 points, or 13.4%.