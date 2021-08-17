On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 31.63 points, or 0.7%, to 4,448.08.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.12 points, or 0.8%, to 35,343.28.
The Nasdaq fell 137.58 points, or 0.9%, to 14,656.18.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.24 points, or 1.2%, to 2,177.17.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 19.92 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 172.10 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 166.72 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 45.93 points, or 2.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 692.01 points, or 18.4%.
The Dow is up 4,736.80 points, or 15.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,767.90 points, or 13.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 202.32 points, or 10.2%.