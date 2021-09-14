On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 25.68 points, or 0.6%, to 4,443.05.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.06 points, or 0.8%, to 34,577.57.
The Nasdaq fell 67.82 points, or 0.4%, to 15,037.76.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.80 points, or 1.4%, to 2,209.98.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 15.53 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 30.15 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 77.74 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 17.56 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 686.98 points, or 18.3%.
The Dow is up 3,971.09 points, or 13%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,149.48 points, or 16.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 235.13 points, or 11.9%.