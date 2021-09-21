On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 3.54 points, or 0.1%, to 4,354.19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.63 points, or 0.1%, to 33,919.84.
The Nasdaq rose 32.49 points, or 0.2%, to 14,746.40.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.98 points, or 0.2%, to 2,186.18.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 78.80 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow is down 665.04 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 297.57 points, or 2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 50.69 points, or 2.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 598.12 points, or 15.9%.
The Dow is up 3,313.36 points, or 10.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,858.12 points, or 14.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 211.33 points, or 10.7%.