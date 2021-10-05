On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 45.26 points, or 1.1%, to 4,345.72.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 311.75 points, or 0.9%, to 34,314.67.
The Nasdaq rose 178.35 points, or 1.3%, to 14,433.83.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.89 points, or 0.5%, to 2,228.36.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 11.32 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 11.79 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 132.87 points, or 0.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 13.27 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 589.65 points, or 15.7%.
The Dow is up 3,708.19 points, or 12.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,545.55 points, or 12%.
The Russell 2000 is up 253.50 points, or 12.8%.