On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 16.98 points, or 0.4%, to 4,630.65.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.79 points, or 0.4%, to 36,052.63.
The Nasdaq rose 53.69 points, 0.3%, to 15,649.60.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.74 points, or 0.2%, to 2,361.86.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 25.27 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 233.07 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 151.21 points, or 1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 64.67 points, or 2.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 874.58 points, or 23.3%.
The Dow is up 5,446.15 points, or 17.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,761.32 points, or 21.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 387.01 points, or 19.6%.