On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 16.45 points, or 0.4%, to 4,685.25.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.24 points, or 0.3%, to 36,319.98.
The Nasdaq fell 95.81 points, 0.6%, to 15,886.54.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.45 points, or 0.6%, to 2,427.29.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 12.28 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 7.97 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 85.05 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 9.79 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 929.18 points, or 24.7%.
The Dow is up 5,713.50 points, or 18.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,998.26 points, or 23.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 452.44 points, or 22.9%.