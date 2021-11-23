On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 7.76 points, or 0.2%, to 4,690.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.55 points, or 0.5%, to 35,813.80.
The Nasdaq fell 79.62 points, or 0.5%, to 15,775.14.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.49 points, or 0.1%, to 2,327.86.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 7.26 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is up 211.82 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 282.30 points, or 1.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 15.31 points, or 0.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 934.63 points, or 24.9%.
The Dow is up 5,207.32 points, or 17%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,886.86 points, or 22.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 353 points, or 17.9%.