On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 30.99 points, or 0.7%, to 4,546.54.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.38 points, or 0.8%, to 35,405.24.
The Nasdaq rose 106.12 points, or 0.7%, to 14,346.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.29 points, or 1.1%, to 2,050.74
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 114.69 points, or 2.6%.
The Dow is up 679.77 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 575.43 points, or 4.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 82.23 points, or 4.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 219.64 points, or 4.6%.
The Dow is down 933.06 points, or 2.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,298.97 points, or 8.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 194.57 points, or 8.7%.