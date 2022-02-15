On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 69.40 points, or 1.6%, to 4,471.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 422.67 points, or 1.2%, to 34,988.84.

The Nasdaq rose 348.84 points, or 2.5%, to 14,139.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 55.67 points, or 2.8%, to 2,076.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 52.43 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 250.78 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 348.60 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 46.32 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 295.11 points, or 6.2%.

The Dow is down 1,349.46 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,505.21 points, or 9.6%.