On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 69.40 points, or 1.6%, to 4,471.07.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 422.67 points, or 1.2%, to 34,988.84.
The Nasdaq rose 348.84 points, or 2.5%, to 14,139.76.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 55.67 points, or 2.8%, to 2,076.46.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 52.43 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is up 250.78 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 348.60 points, or 2.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 46.32 points, or 2.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 295.11 points, or 6.2%.
The Dow is down 1,349.46 points, or 3.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,505.21 points, or 9.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 168.85 points, or 7.5%.