On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 30.39 points, or 0.7%, to 4,170.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.6%, to 32,632.64.
The Nasdaq fell 35.41 points, or 0.3%, to 12,795.55.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.68 points, or 0.6%, to 1,963.01.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 158.17 points, or 3.7%.
The Dow is down 982.16 points, or 2.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 517.89 points, or 3.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 37.89 points, or 1.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 595.48 points, or 12.5%.
The Dow is down 3,705.66 points, or 10.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,849.42 points, or 18.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 282.30 points, or 12.6%.