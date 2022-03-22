On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 50.43 points, or 1.1%, to 4,511.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.47 points, or 0.7%, to 34,807.46.

The Nasdaq rose 270.36 points, or 2%, to 14,108.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.41 points, or 1.1%, to 2,088.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.49 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 52.53 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 214.98 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.20 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 254.57 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is down 1,530.84 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,536.15 points, or 9.8%.