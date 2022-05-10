How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 9.81 points, or 0.2%, to 4,001.05.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.96 points, or 0.3%, to 32,160.74.
The Nasdaq rose 114.42 points, or 1%, to 11,737.67.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.29 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,761.79.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 122.29 points, or 3%.
The Dow is down 738.63 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 406.99 points, or 3.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 77.78 points, or 4.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 765.13 points, or 16.1%.
The Dow is down 4,177.56 points, or 11.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,907.30 points, or 25%.
The Russell 2000 is down 483.52 points, or 21.5%.