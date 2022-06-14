How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Wall Street closed mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after tumbling into a bear market on worries that high inflation will push central banks to clamp the brakes too hard on the economy.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 14.15 points, or 0.4%, to 3,735.48.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 151.91 points, or 0.5%, to 30,364.83.
The Nasdaq rose 19.12 points, or 0.2%, to 10,828.35.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.77 points, or 0.4%, to 1,707.83.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 165.38 points, or 4.2%.
The Dow is down 1,027.96 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 511.68 points, or 4.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 92.45 points, or 5.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 1,030.70 points, or 21.6%.
The Dow is down 5,973.47 points, or 16.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,816.63 points, or 30.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 537.48 points, or 23.9%.