How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 10/19/2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, reversing course after two days of gains.
Several companies fell after reporting disappointing results including backup generator maker Generac and M&T Bank. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 24.82 points, or 0.7%, to 3,695.16.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.99 points, or 0.3%, to 30,423.81.
The Nasdaq fell 91.89 points, or 0.9%, to 10,680.51.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.20 points, or 1.7%, to 1,725.76.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 112.09 points, or 3.1%.
The Dow is up 788.98 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 359.12 points, or 3.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 43.35 points, or 2.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 1,071.01 points, or 22.5%.
The Dow is down 5,914.49 points, or 16.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,964.46 points, or 31.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 519.56 points, or 23.1%.