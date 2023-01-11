How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 1/11/2023

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Wednesday, its second straight gain before Thursday morning’s inflation data. The Nasdaq and the Dow also rose.

Economists expect the report to show that inflation continued to cool last month from its summertime peak. That would bolster growing hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve could soon ease off its campaign to hike interest rates in order to snuff out inflation. Such increases hurt the economy and prices for investments.