How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 1/11/2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors made their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 50.36 points, or 1.3%, to 3,969.61.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 268.91 points, or 0.8%, to 33,973.01.
The Nasdaq rose 189.04 points, or 1.8%, to 10,931.67.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.40 points, or 1.2%, to 1,844.05.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 74.53 points, or 1.9%.
The Dow is up 342.40 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is up 362.38 points, or 3.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 51.25 points, or 2.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 130.11 points, or 3.4%.
The Dow is up 825.76 points, or 2.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 465.19 points, or 4.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 82.81 points, or 4.7%.