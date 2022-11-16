How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 11/16/2022

Wall Street closed lower as hefty drops in retailers and technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 32.94 points, or 0.8%, to 3,958.79.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.09 points, or 0.1%, to 33,553.83.
The Nasdaq fell 174.75 points, or 1.5%, to 11,183.66.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.04 points, or 1.9%, to 1,853.17.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 34.14 points, or 0.9%.
The Dow is down 194.03 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 139.67 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 29.57 points, or 1.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 807.39 points, or 16.9%.
The Dow is down 2,784.47 points, or 7.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,461.31 points, or 28.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 392.15 points, or 17.5%.