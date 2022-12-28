How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 12/28/2022

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.2% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the technology heavy Nasdaq composite also lost ground. Southwest Airlines shares dropped as the carrier's dramatic trouble with flight cancellations continued. Energy stocks slipped along with falling crude oil and natural gas prices. Tesla recovered some of the steep losses it suffered after reports Tuesday that it temporarily suspended production at a factory in Shanghai.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 46.03 points, or 1.2%, to 3,783.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 365.85 points, or 1.1%, to 32,875.71.

The Nasdaq fell 139.94 points, or 1.4%, to 10,213.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.49 points, or 1.6%, to 1,722.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 61.60 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 328.22 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 284.58 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.91 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 982.96 points, or 20.6%.

The Dow is down 3,462.59 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,431.68 points, or 34.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 523.29 points, or 23.3%.

