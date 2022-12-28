How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 12/28/2022

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 46.03 points, or 1.2%, to 3,783.22.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 365.85 points, or 1.1%, to 32,875.71.
The Nasdaq fell 139.94 points, or 1.4%, to 10,213.29.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.49 points, or 1.6%, to 1,722.02.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 61.60 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is down 328.22 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is down 284.58 points, or 2.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 38.91 points, or 2.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 982.96 points, or 20.6%.
The Dow is down 3,462.59 points, or 9.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 5,431.68 points, or 34.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 523.29 points, or 23.3%.