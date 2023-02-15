How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 2/15/2023

Stocks closed slightly higher on Wall Street after a report showed U.S. shoppers opened their wallets at stores last month by much more than expected. The S&P 500 eked out a gain of 0.3% Wednesday after erasing an early loss.
The gains were tempered by concerns that the strong report could add more fuel to inflation, which remains high.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 11.47 points, or 0.3%, to 4,147.60.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.78 points, or 0.1%, to 34,128.05.
The Nasdaq composite rose 110.45 points, or 0.9%, to 12,070.59.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.06 points, or 1.1%, to 1,960.97.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 57.14 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is up 258.78 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 352.47 points, or 3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 42.16 points, or 2.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 308.10 points, or 8%.
The Dow is up 980.80 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,604.11 points, or 15.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 199.72 points, or 11.4%.