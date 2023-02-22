How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 2/22/2023

Stocks ended mixed a day after falling to their worst loss since December, as Wall Street prepares for interest rates to stay higher for longer.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.29 points, or 0.2%, to 3,991.05.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.50 points, or 0.3%, to 33,045.09.
The Nasdaq composite rose 14.77 points, or 0.1%, to 11,507.07.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.46 points, or 0.3%, to 1,894.67.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 88.04 points, or 2.2%.
The Dow is down 781.60 points, or 2.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 280.20 points, or 2.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 51.68 points, or 2.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 151.55 points, or 3.9%.
The Dow is down 102.16 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,040.59 points, or 9.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 133.43 points, or 7.6%.