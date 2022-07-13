How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/13/2022

Stocks ended another shaky day lower on Wall Street Wednesday after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 17.02 points, or 0.4%, to 3,801.78.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.54 points, or 0.7%, to 30,772.79.
The Nasdaq fell 17.15 points, or 0.2%, to 11,247.58.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.15 points, or 0.1%, to 1,726.04.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 97.60 points, or 2.5%.
The Dow is down 565.36 points, or 1.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 387.73 points, or 3.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 43.33 points, or 2.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 964.40 points, or 20.2%.
The Dow is down 5,565.51 points, or 15.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,397.39 points, or 28.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 519.28 points, or 23.1%.