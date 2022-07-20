How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/20/2022

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street again Wednesday as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 23.21 points, or 0.6%, to 3,959.90.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.79 points, or 0.2%, to 31,874.84.
The Nasdaq rose 184.50 points, or 1.6%, to 11,897.65.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 28.62 points, or 1.6%, to 1,827.95.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 96.74 points, or 2.5%.
The Dow is up 586.58 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 445.23 points, or 3.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 83.58 points, or 4.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 806.28 points, or 16.9%.
The Dow is down 4,463.46 points, or 12.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,747.32 points, or 24%.
The Russell 2000 is down 417.36 points, or 18.6%.