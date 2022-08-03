How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 8/03/2022

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed a mostly encouraging batch of earnings from big companies.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 63.98 points, or 1.6%, to 4,155.17.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 416.33 points, or 1.3%, to 32,812.50.
The Nasdaq rose 319.40 points, or 2.6%, to 12,668.16.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.48 points, or 1.4%, to 1,908.93.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 24.88 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 32.63 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 277.47 points, or 2.2%.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is up 23.70 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 611.01 points, or 12.8%.
The Dow is down 3,525.80 points, or 9.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,976.81 points, or 19%.
The Russell 2000 is down 336.39 points, or 15%.