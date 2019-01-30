Stocks added to their gains on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve sent a strong signal that it was in no hurry to continue raising interest rates.

Technology stocks led the broad rally, which pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 25,000 points for the first time since early December and snapped a two-day losing streak for the benchmark S&P 500 index.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 41.05 points, or 1.6 percent, to 2,681.05.

The Dow gained 434.90 points, or 1.8 percent, to 25,014.86.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 154.79 points, or 2.2 percent, to 7,183.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 15.49 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,486.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.29 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 277.66 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 18.22 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.09 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 174.20 points, or 6.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,687.40 points, or 7.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 547.80 points, or 8.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 138.38 points, or 10.3 percent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.