On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 18.27 points, or 0.6%, to 2,984.87.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 162.94 points, or 0.6%, to 26,970.71.
The Nasdaq climbed 83.76 points, or 1.1%, to 8,077.38.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 17.07 points, or 1.1%, to 1,550.65.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 7.20 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is up 35.64 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 40.29 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 9.11 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 478.02 points, or 19.1%.
The Dow is up 3,643.25 points, or 15.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,442.11 points, or 21.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 202.10 points, or 15%.
