On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 9.88 points, or 0.3%, to 3,046.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 115.27, or 0.4%, to 27,186.69.

The Nasdaq composite added 27.12 points, or 0.3%, to 8,303.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.23 points, or 0.3%, to 1,572.85.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.22 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 228.63 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 60.86 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.14 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 539.92 points, or 21.5%.

The Dow is up 3,859.23 points, or 16.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,668.70 points, or 25.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 224.29 points, or 16.6%.

