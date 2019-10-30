On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 9.88 points, or 0.3%, to 3,046.77.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 115.27, or 0.4%, to 27,186.69.
The Nasdaq composite added 27.12 points, or 0.3%, to 8,303.98.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.23 points, or 0.3%, to 1,572.85.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 24.22 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 228.63 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 60.86 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 14.14 points, or 0.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 539.92 points, or 21.5%.
The Dow is up 3,859.23 points, or 16.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,668.70 points, or 25.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 224.29 points, or 16.6%.
