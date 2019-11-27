On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 13.11 points, or 0.4%, to 3,153.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 42.32 points, or 0.2%, to 28,164.

The Nasdaq climbed 57.24 points, or 0.7%, to 8,705.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 9.87 points, or 0.6%, to 1,634.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 43.34 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 288.38 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 185.29 points, or 2.2%

The Russell 2000 is up 45.16 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 646.78 points, or 25.8%.

The Dow is up 4,836.54 points, or 20.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,069.90 points, or 31.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 285.55 points, or 21.2%.

