The S&P 500 rose 19.56 points, or 0.6%, to 3,112.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 146.97 points, or 0.5%, to 27,649.78.

The Nasdaq composite gained 46.03 points, or 0.5%, to 8,566.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.27 points, or 0.7%, to 1,613.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 28.22 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 401.63 points, or 1.4%.

AD

The Nasdaq is down 98.80 points, or 1.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 10.61 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 605.91 points, or 24.2%.

The Dow is up 4,322.32 points, or 18.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,931.40 points, or 29.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 265.34 points, or 19.7%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD