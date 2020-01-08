U.S. stocks neared records Wednesday on hopes that the United States and Iran are backing away from the edge of war. The rally capped a whirlwind day of reversals that swept through markets. Stocks initially reeled after Iran fired missiles at two bases in Iraq housing US troops, but the selling abated as reports suggested no Americans died and after Iran’s foreign minister said his country had concluded “proportionate measures in self-defense.” Gains accelerated after President Donald Trump said Iran “appears to be standing down.”