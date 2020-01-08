On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 15.87 points, or 0.5%, to 3,253.05.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.41, or 0.6%, to 28,745.09.
The Nasdaq set a record after rising 60.66, or 0.7%, to 9,129.24.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 5.29 points, or 0.3%, to 1,663.59.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 18.20 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is down 110.21 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 108.47 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 2.72 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 22.27 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is up 206.65 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 156.64 points, or 1.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 4.88 points, or 0.3%.
