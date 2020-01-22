On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 0.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,321.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9.77 points, or less than 0.1%, to 29,186.27.

The Nasdaq composite gained 12.96 points, or 0.1%, to 9,383.77.

AD

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 1.44 points, or 0.1%, to 1,684.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 7.87 points, or 0.2%.

AD

The Dow is down 161.83 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 5.18 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.17 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 90.97 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is up 647.83 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 411.16 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.99 points, or 1%.