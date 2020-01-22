On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 0.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,321.75.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9.77 points, or less than 0.1%, to 29,186.27.
The Nasdaq composite gained 12.96 points, or 0.1%, to 9,383.77.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 1.44 points, or 0.1%, to 1,684.46.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 7.87 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is down 161.83 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 5.18 points, or 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 15.17 points, or 0.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 90.97 points, or 2.8%.
The Dow is up 647.83 points, or 2.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 411.16 points, or 4.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 15.99 points, or 1%.
