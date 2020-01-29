On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 2.84 points, or 0.1%, to 3,273.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 11.60 points, or less than 0.1%, to 28,734.45.

The Nasdaq added 5.48 points, or 0.1%, to 9,275.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 9.09 points, or 0.5%, to 1,649.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 22.07 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 255.28 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 39.75 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.01 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 42.62 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 196.01 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 302.56 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 19.25 points, or 1.2%.