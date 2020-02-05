On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 37.10 points, or 1.1%, to 3,334.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 483.22 points, or 1.7%, to 29,290.85.

The Nasdaq gained 40.71 points, or 0.4%, to 9,508.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 25.15 points, or 1.5%, to 1,681.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.17 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is up 1,034.82 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 357.74 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 67.86 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 103.91 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 752.41 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 536.08 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.45 points, or 0.8%.