On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 37.10 points, or 1.1%, to 3,334.69.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 483.22 points, or 1.7%, to 29,290.85.
The Nasdaq gained 40.71 points, or 0.4%, to 9,508.68.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 25.15 points, or 1.5%, to 1,681.92.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 109.17 points, or 3.4%.
The Dow is up 1,034.82 points, or 3.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 357.74 points, or 3.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 67.86 points, or 4.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 103.91 points, or 3.2%.
The Dow is up 752.41 points, or 2.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 536.08 points, or 6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 13.45 points, or 0.8%.
