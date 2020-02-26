On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index fell 11.82 points, or 0.4%, to 3,116.39.
The Dow dropped 123.77 points, or 0.5%, to 26,957.59.
The Nasdaq gained 15.16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,980.77.
The Russell 200 index of smaller company stocks dropped 19.14 points, or 1.2%, to 1,552.76.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 221.36 points, or 6.6%.
The Dow is down 2,034.82 points, or 7%.
The Nasdaq is down 595.82 points, or 6.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 125.85 points, or 7.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 114.39 points, or 3.5%.
The Dow is down 1,580.85 points, or 5.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 8.17 points, or 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 115.71 points, or 6.9%.
