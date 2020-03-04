On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 126.75 points, or 4.2%, to 3,130.12.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,173.45 points, or 4.5%, to 27,090.86.
The Nasdaq rose 334.00 points, or 3.8%, to 9,018.09.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks jumped 45.11 points, or 3%, to 1,531.20.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 175.90 points, or 6%.
The Dow is up 1,681.50 points, or 6.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 450.72 points, or 5.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 54.77 points, or 3.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 100.66 points, or 3.1%.
The Dow is down 1,447.58 points, or 5.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 45.48 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 137.27 points, or 8.2%.
