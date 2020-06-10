Bond yields fell, a sign that investors remained cautious.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 dropped 17.04 points, or 0.5%, to 3,190.14.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.31 points, or 1%, to 26,989.99.
The Nasdaq composite gained 66.59 points, or 0.7%, to 10,020.35.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 39.66 points, or 2.6%, to 1,467.39.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 3.79 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 120.99 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 206.26 points, or 2.1%
The Russell 2000 is down 39.76 points, or 2.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 40.64 points, 1.3%.
The Dow is down 1,548.45 points, or 5.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,047.74 points, or 11.7%
The Russell 2000 is down 201.08 points, or 12.1%.
