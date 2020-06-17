Rising levels of coronavirus infections in several hotspots around the world have raised concerns that the reopening of businesses could be hampered, dampening hopes for a relatively swift economic recovery.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index fell 11.25 points, or 0.4%, to 3,113.49.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 170.37 points, or 0.6%, to 26,119.61.
The Nasdaq composite gained 14.66 points, or 0.1%, to 9,910.53.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks dropped 25.73 points, or 1.8%, to 1,426.53.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 72.18 points, or 2.4%.
The Dow is up 514.07 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 321.72 points, or 3.4%
The Russell 2000 is up 38.85 points, or 2.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 117.29 points, 3.6%.
The Dow is down 2,418.83 points, or 8.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 937.93 points, or 10.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 241.94 points, or 14.5%.
