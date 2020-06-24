Bond yields fell, another sign of caution in the market.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 dropped 80.96 points, or 2.6%, to 3,050.33.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 710.16 points, or 2.7%, to 25,445.94.
The Nasdaq composite fell 222.20 points, or 2.2%, to 9,909.17.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 49.60 points, or 3.4%, to 1,389.74.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 47.41 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is down 425.52 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 36.96 points, or 0.4%
The Russell 2000 is down 28.89 points, or 2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 180.45 points, 5.6%.
The Dow is down 3,092.50 points, or 10.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 936.56 points, or 10.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 278.73 points, or 16.7%.
